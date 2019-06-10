Coming back from injury, Israel’s Dudi Sela wins first tennis event in two years

Israel’s Dudi Sela won the inaugural Little Rock open in Arkansas on Sunday, marking his first tournament win in two years as he makes a comeback from a long-term injury.

Sela, 34, defeated Lee Duck-hee of South Korea, who retired hurt. Sela won the first set 6-1 and was 4-3 up in the second set.

The Little Rock Open, a new tournament, is an ATP Challenger Tour event and marks Sela’s 23rd competition win.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Sela who was ranked 208 in the world moved up to 160 with the win.

It’s his first win in two years after he spent seven moths out recovering from wrist and back injuries.

“Now I’m better,” Sela told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. “I hope to get back to the top 100 this year.”

In 2017 Sela reached the 4th round in Wimbledon for the second time, following 2009 when he also achieved his career high ranking, 29.