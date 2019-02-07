Court releases lone suspect in Jerusalem couple’s murder to house arrest

More than two weeks after the mysterious murder of an elderly couple in Jerusalem, police on Thursday appeared to have reached a dead end in the investigation to find the killer, as a court ordered the release of the sole suspect held in the case.

A judge at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court ruled that the unidentified suspect in the slaying of Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, must be granted conditional release, saying the investigation into him had run its course for the time being.

Police said they will appeal the ruling at the Jerusalem District Court.

The couple’s bodies were found on January 13 in their apartment in the southern Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem with signs of violence, including stab wounds, in an apparent double homicide.

The Haaretz daily reported that, in a rare move, the couple’s apartment remains sealed off and family remain barred from the home.

“It’s one of the toughest cases to solve that we’ve encountered in recent years,” a senior police official told the paper.

A court-ordered gag was placed on most of the details of the investigation, though it is known that police have looked into both criminal and terrorist motives for the killings.

A family friend told reporters that Yehuda, a successful accountant, had been taking care of his wife in recent years.

Their neighbor said people felt something wasn’t right when Yehuda didn’t show up at synagogue for Shabbat prayers on Saturday morning. “He would normally say ahead of time that he would be missing,” the neighbor told reporters. “He had a heart of gold.”

The victims’ daughter reportedly had been unable to contact her parents for a few days and called emergency services, who broke open the door to the apartment on Mordechai Elkahi Street. Medics subsequently pronounced their deaths at the scene.

According to Channel 12 news, though the couple both apparently had stab wounds, the cuts alone were not considered significant enough to have caused their deaths, and there were other indications of violence. The report also said that the object used to stab the couple did not appear to be in the apartment.

The couple is survived by three children.