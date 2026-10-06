The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 6 – Echoes of Oct. 7 in the failures exposed by flydubai near-disaster

Editor David Horovitz on the unbelievable yet true saga of terrorism and heroism in the air, and a deep dive into the state of the nation’s spirit 3 years after the Hamas onslaught

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • David Horovitz
    David Horovitz

    David Horovitz is the founding editor of The Times of Israel. He is the author of “Still Life with Bombers” (2004) and “A Little Too Close to God” (2000), and co-author of “Shalom Friend: The Life and Legacy of Yitzhak Rabin” (1996). He previously edited The Jerusalem Post (2004-2011) and The Jerusalem Report (1998-2004).

Edit Today, 3:06 pm
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The copilot who attempted to carry out a terror attack on a flydubai flight on Wednesday intended to crash the plane into Ben Gurion Airport, according to reports on Sunday. This is just one of the many details surfacing after the miraculous thwarting of the attempt that Horovitz unveils during today’s program.

More from The Daily Briefing

However, amid the saga of in-flight heroism, we have also learned of systemic failures that have exposed travelers flying in and out of Israel for years. Alongside ministerial buck-passing, we hear sharp criticism from leading security figures, including the former head of Israel’s National Security Council, Eyal Hulata.

The entrenched failure to protect Israelis has occurred as the nation is still mourning those who fell on October 7, 2023, and in the ensuing wars, and in the absence of a state commission of inquiry into the breakdowns leading to the massacre of 1,200 in southern Israel.

As the nation marks three years to the onslaught, Horovitz discusses how it is coloring the current election campaign and the spirit of the people of Israel.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Most Arkia and Israir flights use planes and crews leased from foreign airlines, in arrangement okayed by PM

Flydubai terrorist said to tell investigators he intended to crash plane into Ben Gurion Airport

Former NSC head pans Netanyahu’s ‘crooked’ flydubai probe, says buck stops with him

At Oct. 7 ceremonies, PM vows to settle scores. Others urge accountability for massacre

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.