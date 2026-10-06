Daily Briefing Oct. 6 – Echoes of Oct. 7 in the failures exposed by flydubai near-disaster

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The copilot who attempted to carry out a terror attack on a flydubai flight on Wednesday intended to crash the plane into Ben Gurion Airport, according to reports on Sunday. This is just one of the many details surfacing after the miraculous thwarting of the attempt that Horovitz unveils during today’s program.

However, amid the saga of in-flight heroism, we have also learned of systemic failures that have exposed travelers flying in and out of Israel for years. Alongside ministerial buck-passing, we hear sharp criticism from leading security figures, including the former head of Israel’s National Security Council, Eyal Hulata.

The entrenched failure to protect Israelis has occurred as the nation is still mourning those who fell on October 7, 2023, and in the ensuing wars, and in the absence of a state commission of inquiry into the breakdowns leading to the massacre of 1,200 in southern Israel.

As the nation marks three years to the onslaught, Horovitz discusses how it is coloring the current election campaign and the spirit of the people of Israel.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Most Arkia and Israir flights use planes and crews leased from foreign airlines, in arrangement okayed by PM

Flydubai terrorist said to tell investigators he intended to crash plane into Ben Gurion Airport

Former NSC head pans Netanyahu’s ‘crooked’ flydubai probe, says buck stops with him

At Oct. 7 ceremonies, PM vows to settle scores. Others urge accountability for massacre

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: