Daily Briefing Oct. 8: Shared grief, deep divisions – Israel marks October 7

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

News editor Ben Sales joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Following the various memorial ceremonies held this week to mark the third anniversary of October 7, Sales and Steinberg discuss the ongoing polarization in Israeli society, which extends even to commemorating the Hamas massacre on different days.

Looking ahead to the October 27 election, Sales talks about voters’ reasonable, democratic expectation that they will know who will be leading the country as soon as the results are in, when in fact the political maneuvering for a new coalition will likely only start once the election is over.

As details about the lack of monitoring of foreign pilots continue to emerge after the flydubai attack, Sales reviews how the political opposition is using the opportunity to attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Finally, Sales briefly discusses some of the unexpected reactions to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s statements about October 7 during a coexistence event.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

A place ‘soaked with their dances, music and blood’: Nova victims remembered at scene of massacre

‘It’s bad’: In a polarized Israel, the likeliest election result is more uncertainty

Will the flydubai attack save Netanyahu’s struggling campaign?

‘Traitor’: Anti-Zionist protesters rage at Mamdani at Oct. 7 coexistence event

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: