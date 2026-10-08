The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 8: Shared grief, deep divisions – Israel marks October 7

News editor Ben Sales discusses the ceremonies held on the third anniversary of the Hamas attack, democratic expectations for election day, and candidates’ reactions to the flydubai attack

With:
Edit Today, 2:20 pm
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

News editor Ben Sales joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Following the various memorial ceremonies held this week to mark the third anniversary of October 7, Sales and Steinberg discuss the ongoing polarization in Israeli society, which extends even to commemorating the Hamas massacre on different days.

More from The Daily Briefing

Looking ahead to the October 27 election, Sales talks about voters’ reasonable, democratic expectation that they will know who will be leading the country as soon as the results are in, when in fact the political maneuvering for a new coalition will likely only start once the election is over.

As details about the lack of monitoring of foreign pilots continue to emerge after the flydubai attack, Sales reviews how the political opposition is using the opportunity to attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Finally, Sales briefly discusses some of the unexpected reactions to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s statements about October 7 during a coexistence event.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

A place ‘soaked with their dances, music and blood’: Nova victims remembered at scene of massacre

‘It’s bad’: In a polarized Israel, the likeliest election result is more uncertainty

Will the flydubai attack save Netanyahu’s struggling campaign?

‘Traitor’: Anti-Zionist protesters rage at Mamdani at Oct. 7 coexistence event

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.