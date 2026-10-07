Netanyahu-led bloc ahead of Zionist opposition parties with 55-50 seats in TV poll

Anti-Zionists crash NYC Oct. 7 coexistence event featuring Mamdani
Anti-Zionist protesters disrupt an October 7 mourning event for Israelis and Palestinians attended by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
The event is led by the leftist group Israelis for Peace.
Organizers read out testimonies from the families of Israelis and Palestinians killed in the conflict.
Attendees hold electric candles and signs that say, “Not one more life,” in English and Hebrew.
Mamdani stands near the front but does not make a speech.
Outside the police barricades, hundreds of protesters chant, “Globalize the intifada,” “Zohran your hands are red,” and “We don’t want no Zionists here.”
“Zohran you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” the crowd shouts.
“Mamdani your hands are red”: Anti-Zionist protesters chant against Mamdani as he attends October 7 coexistence event pic.twitter.com/ikyL5Fgmov
— Luke Tress (@luketress) October 8, 2026
Israel’s US envoy calls Mamdani a ‘defender of Palestinian terrorism’ over NYC mayor’s Oct. 7 statement
US Ambassador Yechiel Leiter calls New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani a “defender of Palestinian terrorism, a promoter of antisemitism, and an advocate of anti-Americanism” over his statement marking October 7, 2023.
In the statement, Mamdani mourned those killed and condemned Hamas, but the bulk of the statement is focused on Israel, accusing the Jewish state of genocide and apartheid.
“I have to take a moment from my son’s bedside, on life support after being struck by a Palestinian terrorist, to respond to the dangerous lies being spewed by @NYCMayor,” Leiter writes on X, referring to his son Neria, who was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank.
“It’s actually hard to find a sentence in Mamdani’s post that isn’t a lie. Paying lip service to the victims of October 7 just to spread blood libels about Israel might play nicely to the red-green/communist-Islamist alliance that he promotes in the U.S, but those of us who know better see his perverted language for what it is. This man is a defender of Palestinian terrorism, a promoter of antisemitism, and an advocate of anti-Americanism. Even today, October 7, he can’t help but attack the Jewish state with absurd accusations and outright propaganda,” Leiter says.
“Let’s be clear: the only attempted genocide in this conflict was perpetrated by the barbarians he supports, Hamas, who butchered, raped, and murdered in the most horrific ways imaginable,” Leiter says.
I have to take a moment from my son’s bedside, on life support after being struck by a Palestinian terrorist, to respond to the dangerous lies being spewed by @NYCMayor.
It’s actually hard to find a sentence in Mamdani’s post that isn’t a lie.
Paying lip service to the…
— Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) October 7, 2026
Maduro and wife set to face charges over alleged torture of Americans, US official says
WASHINGTON — Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are expected to face new criminal charges in the United States over allegations that Americans detained in Venezuela were tortured, a US official says.
The new charges could come as soon as today, according to the official, who was briefed on the investigation.
Maduro, who led Venezuela for 13 years, and Flores were captured by the US military from their home in Caracas on January 3 and brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges. They have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go on trial starting June 1, 2027.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office, which brought the charges, declines to comment.
Lawyers for Maduro and Flores do not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Netanyahu-led bloc ahead of Zionist opposition parties with 55-50 seats in TV poll
A Channel 13 news poll puts parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc ahead of the Zionist anti-Netanyahu bloc of parties, with 55-50 seats.
However, Netanyahu is still not predicted to be able to form a coalition.
According to the poll, Netanyahu’s Likud and opposition frontrunner Eisenkot’s Yashar parties are neck and neck, both predicted to win 20 seats in the October 27 election.
As for the other parties in the incumbent’s bloc, Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism would win eight seats each, Shas seven, Religious Zionism-Zehut seven, and People of Israel five.
As for the other parties in the Zionist opposition, B’Yachad would win 12 seats, The Democrats 10, and Yisrael Beytenu eight.
The Islamist Ra’am party is predicted to win six seats, while the Joint List is predicted to win nine.
The two Arab-majority factions are not considered part of the declared blocs, whose parties — with the exception of The Democrats, which supports Ra’am being part of a future coalition — have vowed they would not partner with them.
The Reservists and Blue and White parties do not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.
The poll collected data from 1,013 respondents and has a margin of error of 2.5%.
‘Blood on your hands’: Anti-Zionist protesters rail against Mamdani outside New York City Hall
Anti-Zionist protesters rail against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a rally outside City Hall marking the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, onslaught in Israel.
The protest, organized by leading activist groups in the city, is the first anti-Zionist protest targeting Mamdani.
The protesters attack Mamdani for Israel real estate events in the city, for the public college system’s investments in defense companies, for policing of protests, and for keeping NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish, in office.
They chant, “Muslim mayor we know you, you’re a normalizer too,” and “Mayor Mamdani pick a side, justice or genocide.”
“I’m here today to call on Mayor Zohran Mamdani to leave the side of the oppressors,” a speaker tells the crowd.
Another speaker says Mamdani has “blood on his hands.”
Attendees carry signs showing Mamdani that say, “Pro-Palestine mayor?” and depicting Mamdani rolling out a red carpet for Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Some protesters carry flags for Hamas and Hezbollah.
A lone counter-protester walks at the front of the march, holding a sign that says, “On Oct. 7, 2023, your ‘resistance’ killed 809 civilians, kidnapped 251, raped.”
The protesters harass her, putting middle fingers in her face and shouting until police separate the two sides.
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