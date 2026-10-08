Senior US official: Netanyahu has not been ‘cooperative partner’ in Gaza reconstruction attempts

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not been “a cooperative partner” in the US-led effort to rebuild Gaza, a senior US official tells The Washington Post.

“He has done a number of things to aggravate the situation,” alleges the official.

The official points at the slow IDF advance in Gaza that has seen it take an additional 10 percent of the Strip beyond what was agreed on in the 2025 ceasefire deal with Hamas.

US President Donald Trump’s plan is mostly stalled amid disagreements between the Board, Hamas and Israel over the conditions for and sequencing of the terror group’s disarmament and Israeli withdrawals. Israeli leaders have repeatedly stressed that no reconstruction of Gaza can begin before the terror group disarms.