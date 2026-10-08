Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Senior US official: Netanyahu has not been ‘cooperative partner’ in Gaza reconstruction attempts

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:46 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for civilians murdered in the October 7 massacre, marking three years since the Hamas attack, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, October 5, 2026. (Olivier Fitoussi/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for civilians murdered in the October 7 massacre, marking three years since the Hamas attack, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, October 5, 2026. (Olivier Fitoussi/POOL)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not been “a cooperative partner” in the US-led effort to rebuild Gaza, a senior US official tells The Washington Post.

“He has done a number of things to aggravate the situation,” alleges the official.

The official points at the slow IDF advance in Gaza that has seen it take an additional 10 percent of the Strip beyond what was agreed on in the 2025 ceasefire deal with Hamas.

US President Donald Trump’s plan is mostly stalled amid disagreements between the Board, Hamas and Israel over the conditions for and sequencing of the terror group’s disarmament and Israeli withdrawals. Israeli leaders have repeatedly stressed that no reconstruction of Gaza can begin before the terror group disarms.

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