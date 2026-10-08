Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Winter declares Palestinian people to be ‘a lie,’ tears up copy of Oslo Accords

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:16 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Ofer Winter tears up what he says is a copy of the Oslo Accords at the ICT conference at Reichman University on October 8, 2026 (People of Israel party)
Ofer Winter tears up what he says is a copy of the Oslo Accords at the ICT conference at Reichman University on October 8, 2026 (People of Israel party)

People of Israel party leader Ofer Winter tears up a piece of paper in a symbolic rejection of the Oslo Accords, declaring that “there is no Palestinian people” and vowing that a Palestinian state will never be established, speaking onstage at a conference.

“There is no Palestinian people. It’s a lie. There is no Palestinian state. The entire purpose of the idea is the destruction of the State of Israel,” Winter tells an international counterterrorism conference. “There is no negotiating over our home. Never, never will a Palestinian state be established here!”

Declaring that “the Oslo Accords no longer exist,” the right-wing politician tears up what he says is a copy of the agreement and also calls for the disarmament of the Palestinian Authority, claiming its weapons violate existing agreements and are intended for use against Israel.

“The next October 7 could come from Judea and Samaria,” he warns, referring to the West Bank, claiming that such an attack could kill nearly 20 times as many people as the Hamas-led 2023 massacre in southern Israel. “We had an opportunity to [disarm the PA] over the past three years, and it didn’t happen. It’s time to wake up.”

People of Israel is currently polling below the 3.25 percent electoral threshold required to enter the Knesset in the majority of surveys, three weeks before the October 27 election.

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