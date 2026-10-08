Groups demand boycott of Andrea Bocelli’s Jordan concert over his Israel support

BDS Jordan, one of the groups, says it’s unacceptable that the Italian tenor, who ‘raised funds for the occupation army,’ perform at ancient city of Petra

By AFP Today, 6:41 am
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Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sings in the Church of S. Saviour in the Old City of Jerusalem on June 13, 2011. (Alessio Romenzi/AFP)
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sings in the Church of S. Saviour in the Old City of Jerusalem on June 13, 2011. (Alessio Romenzi/AFP)

AMMAN, Jordan — Pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel groups called on Wednesday for a boycott of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s concert next month in the ancient Jordanian city of Petra over his public support of Israel.

Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, performed in 2022 at a stadium in Tel Aviv before an audience that included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the tenor ignoring pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activists’ longstanding calls for a boycott of Israel.

Bocelli, 68, also sang in Los Angeles at a fundraiser for a group supporting the Israeli military in 2010. In recent years, Bocelli has also been a rare internationally known musician to perform for US President Donald Trump.

“We call on you to boycott Andrea Bocelli’s concert because of his long-standing public support for the Israeli enemy… Do not buy tickets! Demand… the cancelation of the concert,” said the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement in Jordan, one of the joint signatories.

“It is unacceptable for Petra — one of the most iconic sites in Jordan and the Arab world — to become a platform for someone who has raised funds for the occupation army,” BDS Jordan added.

The November 27 concert is part of Bocelli’s “Romanza” world tour celebrating his 30-year career.

Tourists visit the site of al-Khazneh (Arabic for treasury), in the ruins of the ancient Nabatean city of Petra in southern Jordan on September 28, 2022. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)

Souha Bawab, the executive director of the association organising the concert, said it was a chance to “showcase Jordan to the world,” as quoted by corporate news site Travel News Group.

She added that the concert would help to “reinforce its status as a destination that combines heritage and cultural experiences.”

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the ancient city of Petra is a top destination for foreign tourists in Jordan, and is renowned for its monumental temples carved into rose-coloured rock.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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