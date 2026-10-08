Ben and Jerry’s Israel recalls specific tubs of patriotic ‘Milk and Honey’ flavor

Ben and Jerry’s Israel is recalling certain batches of its patriotic “Milk and Honey” flavor, the Health Ministry announces.

The voluntary recall by American Quality Products comes after a customer found a “plastic-like foreign object,” the ministry says.

Impacted tubs have best before dates of 07/05/27, 08/05/27 or 25/11/27, and feature barcode 7290018441527.

Ben and Jerry’s Israel, which split from its American counterpart after a political dispute in 2021, billed the new flavor as its “most Israeli ever,” and said it was a “symbol of hope, rehabilitation, and positive action” after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack.

The milk and cream come from the dairy in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the Gaza-border communities infiltrated by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. The honey comes from the beehives of Kibbutz Yad Mordechai. The chocolate Stars of David are made by hand at the Korint factory in Beersheba, part of the Shekulo Tov (All is Good) social enterprise, which helps integrate people with disabilities into the workforce.