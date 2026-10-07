US religion professor charged with posting anonymous antisemitic threats online

A religion professor at Haverford University in Pennsylvania has been charged for antisemitic harassment and intimidation in a US federal court, according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Guangtian Ha was charged with one count of cyberstalking, a federal felony stalking charge with a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

Ha allegedly used anonymous X accounts to threaten his victim between October 2025 and May 2026 and used virtual private networks to obfuscate his online activity.

He sent around 50 messages to the victim using at least four X accounts, the indictment said.

His usernames on X appeared to portray the accounts as right-wing. The names included “America1st33509,” “America1stLM,” and “Im_GoyimDL.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Some of the messages he sent to the victim included, “Jew, get the fuck out of my country,” and, “If jews are so special then they should also also be placed in special camps.”

“Jews are going to have it big time, jew. Remember this. You scums have had it too easy. Goyim are taking America back, blood-guzzling demons,” he said.

“Get the fuck out of my country, jew. Go back to your jew land. Don’t force us to kick you out. Lower Merion will be cleansed of the jew filth,” he said. Lower Merion is the area where the university is located.

Advertisement

Other messages threatened the victim’s son and insulted his wife.

The indictment did not name the victim.

Ha replied to one of the victim’s posts on X with a photo of the victim’s home mailbox, showing his house number and an eyeballs emoji, the indictment said.

In response, the victim and his family put security measures in place such as blocking his address from Ha’s public posts.

Ha allegedly responded by saying, “The goyim have woken up, Jew. Run. Flee. Leave. Blurring your home on google map and installing a security camera next to your mailbox won’t help.”

Follow-up messages called Jews “blood-sucking demons” and “cockroaches,” expressed support for Adolf Hitler and another Holocaust, said that Israel would cease to exist and that “homeless dogs jews will once again become,” and, “The end of American jews is close.”

Advertisement

In May, Ha allegedly repeatedly posted the victim’s home address, telling him to “watch out.”

Court filings did not yet list an attorney for Ha.

The indictment did not mention Ha’s employment, but Haverford President Wendy Raymond said he had been arrested and charged with harassment and intimidation in a Tuesday statement.

“I am deeply distressed by these allegations and want to state in the plainest of terms that any form of harassment or discrimination based on identity is unacceptable, antithetical to our values, and has no place at Haverford,” Raymond said.

Raymond said Ha was on sabbatical and not teaching this year, had been placed on administrative leave, and was barred from campus.

Jewish students said in a lawsuit against the university last year that Ha had attacked them in online posts from his public accounts.

Some of Ha’s posts cited in the student lawsuit said, “The only way to deal with Zionists is to stop talking to them,” “Anyone who says ‘What about Hamas’ can go fuck themself,” and, “Zionism is fundamentally a modern racist ideology that has next to nothing to do with Judaism as an ancient religion.”

“The state of Israel must be dismantled and the society de-Nazified. Arms embargo, sanction, boycott, attack Zionism on all fronts. Zionism is Nazism, it is fascism. Zionists are racists,” Ha said.

Advertisement

Ha was an associate professor of religion and university leaders had been informed of the posts in September 2024, but did not take any known action, the complaint said.

Haverford settled the lawsuit with the Jewish group in August, Raymond said in a statement at the time.

The details of the settlement were not made public.

Ha was a member of Faculty for Justice in Palestine and co-authored a column in Haverford’s student newspaper in 2024 defending the “anti-Zionist Jewish community,” calling Israel a “genocidal, settler-colonial project,” and condemning “real damage the state of Israel causes for the entire Jewish world” and “Zionist witch hunts.”