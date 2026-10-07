Daily Briefing Oct. 7 – 3 years to Hamas attack, Israel is both more secure and more vulnerable

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The country is marking the passage of three years since the onset of the multifront war on October 7, 2023. We speak about the concept of memorializing what one is living through and why this third anniversary is different.

Moving from border to border, Berman speaks about the military’s operations on all fronts and whether the status on the ground is a stalemate or a new normal.

We discuss Israel’s geopolitical status, comparing what we thought we knew on October 6, 2023, to what we believe is true today.

Next, we turn to the unresolved Iran arena and hear about recent Saudi alliance efforts to push back the Iran-backed Houthis from strategic ports in Yemen.

And finally, we learn about Cpt. Amir Zur, who fell in battle at Kibbutz Kfar Aza three years ago today.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

3 years of war: Data shows IDF hit 100,000 targets as 31,500 projectiles fired at Israel

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces expel Houthis from areas around key strait: officials

Cpt. Amir Zur, 23: ‘You will always be our guardian angel’

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: