Vance: Iran must cut enrichment to end war, but ‘not totally clear’ how it makes decisions

Two missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis targeted the international airport of Yemen’s southern port city of Aden early this morning, but no casualties were reported, the media office of Aden’s security department says.

The attack comes amid renewed fighting after weeks of Houthi advances along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and a Saudi-backed government counteroffensive that has recaptured areas around the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait with coalition air support.

The airport is the main international gateway serving parts of Yemen outside Houthi control.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launched towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state television reports.

The coalition said the missile threats had originated from the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa and the governorates of Saada and Amran.

Following the coalition’s statement, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV says Saudi forces carried out a strike in an area spanning the central governorates of Ibb and Taiz. There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi-led coalition.