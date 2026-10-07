Rescue worker with Hamas-run civil defense killed in Gaza strike – reports

Palestinian media outlets in Gaza affiliated with Hamas report that Mohammed Tammous, a member of the Hamas-run Civil Defense rescue and emergency service, was killed in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the reports, the man was killed while working to recover bodies.

The IDF confirms that a strike was carried out in the area, but does not provide any further details.

????متابعه شهاب | استشهاد رجل الدفاع المدني/ محمد طموس "ابو لؤي" ؛ متأثراً بجراحه التي اصيب بها امام مستشفى كمال عدوان pic.twitter.com/oxrgAnJDYk — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 7, 2026