Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Rescue worker with Hamas-run civil defense killed in Gaza strike – reports
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets in Gaza affiliated with Hamas report that Mohammed Tammous, a member of the Hamas-run Civil Defense rescue and emergency service, was killed in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip.
According to the reports, the man was killed while working to recover bodies.
The IDF confirms that a strike was carried out in the area, but does not provide any further details.
????متابعه شهاب | استشهاد رجل الدفاع المدني/ محمد طموس "ابو لؤي" ؛ متأثراً بجراحه التي اصيب بها امام مستشفى كمال عدوان pic.twitter.com/oxrgAnJDYk
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 7, 2026
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