Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Rescue worker with Hamas-run civil defense killed in Gaza strike – reports

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:01 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets in Gaza affiliated with Hamas report that Mohammed Tammous, a member of the Hamas-run Civil Defense rescue and emergency service, was killed in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the reports, the man was killed while working to recover bodies.

The IDF confirms that a strike was carried out in the area, but does not provide any further details.

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