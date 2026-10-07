Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Opposition leaders pay respects in south to mark 3rd anniversary of October 7

Today, 8:59 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, left, visits the Nova music festival site, where hundreds of revelers were murdered and abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, as Israel marks the third anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, October 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, left, visits the Nova music festival site, where hundreds of revelers were murdered and abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, as Israel marks the third anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, October 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Opposition leaders are visiting sites of the October 7 massacre in the south, joining bereaved families and community members to remember the victims.

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot visits a roadside shelter in Re’im with Shira Shapira, a member of his party’s slate. Shapira’s son, off-duty soldier Staff Sgt. Aner Shapira, was killed as he heroically defended the shelter as it was attacked by terrorists, throwing seven grenades back outside.

B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett, who stayed overnight at a kibbutz on the border, is at the Nova festival site, where he says he is “surrounded by families and friends” in shared grief and remembrance, while Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman visits Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the hardest-hit communities on that day.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir marks the anniversary at the separation barrier near Nitzanei Oz in central Israel where he warns against a similar attack from the West Bank.

“Three years later, we must not repeat the same mistake. October 7 must not happen in Netanya, Kfar Saba and the Sharon region,” the Otzma Yehudit leader says, calling to disarm and dismantle the Palestinian Authority.

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot (right) with Yashar No. 10 Shira Shapira and Moshe Shapira in front of the shelter where their son Aner was killed three years ago, Re’im, October 7, 2026 (Yashar)

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.