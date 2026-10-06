Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Eva Marie Saint, star of ‘Exodus,’ dies at 102

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 12:55 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Paul Newman and Eva Marie Saint in 1960's 'Exodus' (screenshot)
Paul Newman and Eva Marie Saint in 1960's 'Exodus' (screenshot)

Eva Marie Saint, the graceful blonde who starred opposite Paul Newman in “Exodus,” the 1960 film epic about Israel’s founding, has died at the age of 102.

Saint died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles, a statement from her spokesperson says.

Saint won an Oscar in her film debut for her portrayal of the virtuous Edie Doyle in director Elia Kazan’s gritty 1954 drama “On the Waterfront,” then changed direction as the spy Eve Kendall in director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller “North by Northwest.”

“On the Waterfront” won eight Academy Awards, including best picture, with Kazan named best director, Marlon Brando best actor and Saint best supporting actress.

Saint was pregnant when she accepted her Oscar in March 1955. She gingerly walked to the stage, kissed the golden statuette and excitedly told the audience, “I may have the baby right here!” Two days after the ceremony, she gave birth to her first child, Darrell Hayden.

Otto Preminger hired her for “Exodus,” in which she played Kitty Fremont, an American nurse who falls in love with the film’s protagonist, Newman’s Ari Ben Canaan.

John Frankenheimer directed her in both “All Fall Down” (1962) with Warren Beatty and “Grand Prix” (1966) with James Garner.

Vincente Minnelli directed Saint in “The Sandpiper” (1965) with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, while Norman Jewison cast her in the Cold War satire “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” (1966), an Oscar best picture nominee.

Saint was born on July 4, 1924, in New Jersey. She married veteran TV director Jeffrey Hayden in 1951 – a marriage that lasted until his death in 2016 – and they had two children. She starred in about 20 movies but turned down many roles to devote time to her family.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.