New York State lowers flags to half-mast for October 7

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul orders flags at state buildings lowered to half-mast “in mourning and honor of the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel three years ago,” according to a statement from Hochul’s office.

“It’s hard to fathom that it has been three years since the October 7 Hamas massacre. Three years since the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Hochul says. “The pain of that dark day has not faded. But neither has the strength, resilience and enduring hope of the Jewish people. Today, we remember the innocent lives stolen, stand with the survivors and the families forever changed, and pray for a lasting peace.”

Locations where flags will be lowered include One World Trade Center, Grand Central Terminal, Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan, and several state facilities in the capital, Albany.