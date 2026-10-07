Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi missile north of Riyadh

By Agencies Today, 7:41 am
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The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis says it shot down a ballistic missile north of Riyadh.

“A ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia north of Riyadh was intercepted and destroyed,” the coalition’s spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki writes on X.

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