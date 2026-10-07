Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi missile north of Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis says it shot down a ballistic missile north of Riyadh.
“A ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia north of Riyadh was intercepted and destroyed,” the coalition’s spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki writes on X.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here