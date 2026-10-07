Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
IDF says it fired interceptor at ‘false target’ in southern Lebanon
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
The IDF says it fired an interceptor missile a short while ago at a “false target” in an area of southern Lebanon where troops are operating.
No sirens sounded “according to protocol,” the military says.
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