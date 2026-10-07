European leaders mark 3 years since October 7, highlight need to confront antisemitism

European leaders issue statements marking the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 invasion and massacre in southern Israel, condemning the attack and the global surge in antisemitism that came in its wake, while also stressing efforts toward resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham writes that London remembers those “senselessly killed” by Hamas terrorists in the attack, adding that in the years since October 7, “we have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic behaviour in the UK,” and that “abuse and violence” against the British Jewish community “will not be tolerated.”

“Abroad, we continue to work towards a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace and security. An attack on Jewish people in Britain is an attack on all of us,” he says.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemns the “barbaric” attacks, adding that 51 French citizens were killed on that day. “Fighting antisemitism and terrorism, everywhere and always, and working for the peace and security of all: that is France’s commitment,” he writes in a French-language post on X.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says October 7 “marked a profound rupture” and that “we must confront antisemitism with determination. Jewish people should be able to live here without fear,” in a German-language post.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas writes that “Hamas brought unspeakable suffering to the Israeli people and left devastation in its wake,” adding, “Hamas must disarm so that the [US-backed] Gaza Peace Plan [can] move forward.” Kallas says the EU “firmly reject[s] any form of antisemitism across Europe.”

Israel’s ties with Europe have grown increasingly strained in the years since October 7, amid mounting European criticism and punitive measures over the war against Hamas in Gaza and settlement policy, and Israeli accusations that European governments have failed to confront rampant antisemitism.