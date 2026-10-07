Envoy Leiter says wounded son shows ‘encouraging signs,’ but is not out of danger

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter says his son, Neria — an IDF reservist who was seriously wounded in a ramming attack in the West Bank last month — has shown some promising signs but remains in serious condition.

A statement from the Israeli Embassy, citing Leiter, says that alongside “some encouraging signs, his son Neria is still in very serious condition and is not out of danger.”

Neria is receiving “the best possible care,” and the family thanks the Shaare Zedek hospital staff as well as the public for their support and prayers, the statement adds.