Mathematician who plotted to murder hundreds of Arabs identified as Shahar Nevo

The Bar Ilan University mathematician charged with plotting to murder hundreds of Arabs is named as Shahar Nevo, after the gag order on his identity expired.

Nevo, 60, is a full professor whose research focuses on complex analysis and operator theory. He was arrested on September 17 and indicted on Monday.

According to the indictment, Nevo sought to coax, then blackmail, extremist former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin into helping find 71 other terrorists to launch simultaneous attacks on Arab population centers with help from hypothetical “subversive elements” in the military.

The goal of the plan was to make Arabs flee en masse from Israel and the West Bank to Gaza, Lebanon and Jordan, according to the indictment. Nevo began developing the plan in February 2023 but failed to recruit anyone, prosecutors said.