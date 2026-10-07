Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Visiting Israel for Oct. 7 anniversary, French FM rejects ‘poison’ of antisemitism

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 8:27 pm
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France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visits a property that was damaged in the October 7 attack by Hamas in 2023, in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2026. (Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)
France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visits a property that was damaged in the October 7 attack by Hamas in 2023, in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2026. (Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says his country rejects the “poison” of antisemitism, as he attends commemorations in Israel marking the third anniversary of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

“As our societies are confronted with the resurgence of uninhibited antisemitism, we will not allow this poison to spread within the Republic,” Barrot says at the site of the Nova music festival massacre in southern Israel.

“Everything in France’s soul rejects antisemitism and hatred of others,” Barrot adds.

The minister says the October 7 attack “wounded the Israeli people and all Jews to the core and left a trauma that must never be downplayed.”

“On that day, Hamas sought to kill the very possibility of coexistence; we will tirelessly continue to work for a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” he adds.

Barrot also visits Tel Aviv, as well as Kibbutz Be’eri and Nir Oz, near the Gaza Strip. He is, however, not scheduled to meet with any Israelis officials during his trips.

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