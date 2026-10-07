Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Anti-government protesters hold moment of silence on Ayalon; Dizengoff fountain dyed red to mark 3 years since Oct. 7

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Protesters block the key Ayalon highway in a moment of silence for those killed on October 7 and in the subsequent war, October 7, 2026 (Yael Gadot/pro-democracy protest groups)
Protesters block the key Ayalon highway in a moment of silence for those killed on October 7 and in the subsequent war, October 7, 2026 (Yael Gadot/pro-democracy protest groups)

A number of anti-government protesters briefly block the key Ayalon highway in the center of the country to hold a moment of silence for those killed in the Hamas-led onslaught on October 7, 2023, and in the subsequent war.

Additionally, activists dye the iconic fountain in Tel Aviv’s Kikar Dizengoff red, as the country marks three years since the devastating attack.

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