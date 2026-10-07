British Jewish org defiant after anti-Israel protests in front of its office

The Board of Deputies of British Jews vows not to back down in the face of an anti-Israel protest outside its headquarters today, marking the three-year anniversary of the Hamas-led onslaught.

Videos show protesters using a megaphone as they wave Palestinian, Irish and Iranian flags, and activists claiming that the organization, which represents Anglo-Jewry, is a “shield for Israel’s crimes” and a “mouthpiece for Israel.”

Metropolitan Police responded quickly to the protest and made arrests on the spot, says Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg.

“On the anniversary of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, masked protesters demonstrated outside our office today, chanting about ‘intifada’ and harassing our neighbours,” Rosenberg says in a statement.

“We will not be threatened or intimidated by this small and extremist minority of British society,” he continues. “We will continue undeterred to advocate for the Jewish people, here and around the world, and to stand up for peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider Middle East.”

The Board of Deputies will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. local time to remember the October 7 attack, in which some 1,200 people were killed, thousands were wounded, and 251 people were taken as hostages into Gaza.

Join us at 5pm TODAY for a vigil remembering 7 October 2023 at Richmond Terrace, opposite Downing Street. Please share widely. pic.twitter.com/PhhF1G807D — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) October 7, 2026

Hundreds of anti-Israel protests are planned worldwide around the anniversary, the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry has warned.