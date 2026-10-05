Hundreds of anti-Israel protests planned around October 7 anniversary worldwide

As Israeli and Jewish communities around the world mark the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror onslaught, 262 pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests and events have been identified in 37 countries, the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry said.

The events are planned through October 14, with 121 scheduled for October 10-11, the ministry said, citing data from its J-SOC (National Center for Combating Antisemitism). On October 7 itself, 75 demonstrations are planned worldwide.

The events come after three years of frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations in many cities and a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents worldwide. Authorities have repeatedly warned that such protests can create heightened security risks for Israelis and Jews.

The United States has the largest number of planned events, with 45, followed by Spain with 40. Australia expects to see 21 protests, the UK 19, and Italy 16. Germany and Canada each will have 14, while France will have 10, and the Netherlands eight.

Of the 262 events, 21 have been classified as high-risk and 66 as medium-risk.

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Around 45 protests are expected to take place near Israeli embassies, consulates, or other known Israeli assets, including 10 classified as high-risk.

High-risk demonstrations are scheduled to take place directly outside Israeli diplomatic missions in Seoul, Bogotá, Mexico City, and Bangkok. Other high-risk locations include Amsterdam’s Dam Square, 220 meters (720 feet) from an aircrew hotel; a rally at Helsinki’s Rautatieasema, 300 meters (985 feet) from the Israeli embassy; and a demonstration on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, 350 meters (1,150 feet) from the embassy.

High-risk urban rallies in Milan, Rome, Paris, London, and Berlin are also expected to draw heightened police monitoring.

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Canada has the highest concentration of high-risk protests, with four planned in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa. The United States, Italy, Australia, and Greece each have two high-risk demonstrations. High-risk gatherings have also been identified in major international hubs, including London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Istanbul, Santiago, Bogotá, and Bangkok.

Further pro-Palestinian solidarity actions are planned across every major continent, including in South Africa, Uruguay, Malaysia, Ecuador, South Korea, and New Zealand. Local police and security services are preparing crowd-management measures ahead of the peak demonstration dates.

The ministry said the protests are part of a strategic effort to maximize media exposure and public participation. It urged Israelis abroad to remain vigilant and follow local security advisories.