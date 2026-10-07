Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Police hold ceremonies to honor colleagues killed in fighting on October 7

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Police honor colleagues killed on October 7, 2023, in a ceremony at the police station in Sderot, October 7, 2026 (Israel Police)
Police honor colleagues killed on October 7, 2023, in a ceremony at the police station in Sderot, October 7, 2026 (Israel Police)

Police hold ceremonies to honor their colleagues killed on October 7, 2023, with a central ceremony held at the police station in Sderot, the infamous scene of a brutal battle.

Terrorists stormed the station and killed 20 police officers before barricading themselves inside and exchanging heavy fire with security forces. The station was eventually bulldozed by Israeli forces amid gunfire to kill the remaining terrorists inside.

Dozens more police officers were killed in battles across the south on October 7.

“The Israel Police bows its head in memory of its fallen, and continues to carry their memory and legacy. We stand with and support the bereaved families and the police officers who were wounded in the battles defending the State of Israel and its citizens,” the force says in a statement.

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