US-backed Board of Peace: War ‘unleashed by Hamas’ on Oct. 7 left wounds ‘across region’; Gaza plan must advance

The US-backed Board of Peace issues a statement marking the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 massacre, highlighting the tragedy of the attack as well as the subsequent suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians in the war “unleashed by Hamas,” and stressing its commitment to advancing Washington’s plan for Gaza’s “demilitarization and deradicalization.”

“We remember those murdered and taken from us, and we will not allow their loss to be forgotten,” the Board writes in a lengthy post on X. “We also lament the immense loss of life and profound suffering endured by Israelis and Palestinians in the war unleashed by Hamas on October 7. That suffering has left deep wounds across the region,” it adds.

The international body hails US President Donald Trump’s “commitment to the people of Israel” and success in bringing back the remaining hostages in Gaza last year, adding that it is determined to use its United Nations Security Council mandate to advance the president’s 20-point plan for the Strip.

“Genuine and durable security for Israel is the foundation on which any peace must be built, and it is the surest guarantee that no October 7 will ever happen again,” the Board writes.