‘This place was soaked with their music and their blood,’ says bereaved father at Nova site

Speaking at the October 7 Nova memorial ceremony at Re’im, KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky says that the site — which is cared for by KKL — has become a holy place for the bereaved families.

“For hours, this place was a valley of death, and the families did this wonderful thing, they chose life, with KKL, they’re always caring for this space,” says Ostrinsky. “I promise that your memorial stories are only yours, no one can take that from you, that is our commitment to you and it’s forever.”

Meir Zohar, whose daughter Bar Zohar was killed at the rave, and who was one of the organizers of the ceremony, says: “This place was soaked with their dances and music and their blood.”

Zohar says that after destruction, one must pick up the pieces, a lesson taught by those killed at Nova, who tried to rescue one another that day.

“They saw people, they saw each other as sister and brother, they saw humans,” says Zohar, and asks everyone at the ceremony to look at someone different from them, look them in the eye.”

“Learn how to talk to someone else,” he says. “Our unity is stronger than what separates us.”