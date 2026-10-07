Memorial ceremony highlights sacrifices of those who ‘sprang into action’

The national ceremony commemorating the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks highlights the heroism and sacrifice of those who fell defending in battle, including soldiers, reservists, members of local security teams and ordinary citizens.

Hosts Eli Sharabi and Shani Cohen pay tribute to those who “left their homes, leaving their families locked inside safe rooms, and sprang into action from operations rooms, police stations, and shelters.”

They speak about Maj. Ido Shani, deputy commander of the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit, who went to assist his soldiers outside Kibbutz Sufa, but was killed in an ambush.

Another heroic figure, Cpt. Sahar Saudyan, a commander of an Iron Dome team, was “notified that one of the teams stationed at the border fence had run out of interceptors, and knew she must bring them ammunition.”

And finally, security guard Israel Chana of Ofakim, who left his family to go fight.

“Armed with a pistol and a single magazine, Israel fought a heroic battle alone against dozens of terrorists, until he was shot and fell. The battle he waged prevented the terrorists from entering homes and saved many residents of Ofakim. Israel was murdered on his 30th birthday,” Sharabi says.