Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Reports: Settlers torch Russian-Israeli activist’s car, spray graffiti against IDF’s West Bank chief and Shin Bet head

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 9:13 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Settlers set fire to a vehicle in the village of Deir Nidham, near Ramallah, and spray-painted graffiti attacking top Israeli security officials, Palestinian media reports.

The graffiti reads: “Avi Bluth, watch out” and “Zini, give me administrative detention.”

Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth is the IDF officer with responsibility for the West Bank, while Shin Bet chief David Zini reportedly warned ministers earlier this week that he may seek to reinstate administrative detention for Jewish extremists in the West Bank to tackle settler attacks on Palestinians.

The torched vehicle belongs to Andrey Khrzhanovskiy, a prominent Russian-Israeli pro-Palestinian activist.

No injuries are reported.

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