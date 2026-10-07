Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Saudi Arabia says 3 killed in attacks on its airports

By Reuters Today, 9:17 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

One person was killed and eight injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, and two were killed and 28 injured in an attack on facilities at Abha airport, Saudi civil aviation authorities say in a statement issued today.

One of the attacks was today and the other yesterday, it says, without saying which attack had occurred on which day.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.