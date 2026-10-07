Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Saudi Arabia says 3 killed in attacks on its airports
One person was killed and eight injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, and two were killed and 28 injured in an attack on facilities at Abha airport, Saudi civil aviation authorities say in a statement issued today.
One of the attacks was today and the other yesterday, it says, without saying which attack had occurred on which day.
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