Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Protesters chant for intifada outside Columbia University at Oct. 7 rally

By Luke Tress Today, 10:27 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Protesters outside Columbia University in New York City, October 7, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)
Protesters outside Columbia University in New York City, October 7, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

Anti-Zionist protesters gather outside Columbia University in New York City at a rally marking the October 7, 2023, massacres in Israel.

The rally takes place outside Columbia’s gates on a public sidewalk.

Around 100 protesters chant, “Globalize the intifada,” “No peace on stolen land,” and “Every fascist state will fall,” to the beat of a drum.

In Arabic, they chant, “Palestine is Arab.”

Protesters deride police as “pigs” and ask officers to remove “Zionist” students who are watching.

Speakers repeatedly accuse the university of repression.

“There is something uniquely painful about being Palestinian at Columbia at this moment,” a Palestinian student tells the crowd.

“We are simply not allowed to breathe,” she says, accusing the school of bowing to “Zionist” concerns.

“Long live the student intifada,” she says. “Glory to our martyrs, glory to the people of Palestine and glory to the resistance.”

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