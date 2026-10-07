Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Yarden Bibas in heartbreaking message to murdered family: ‘Sorry that you are up there and I am here’

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Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas (Courtesy)
Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas (Courtesy)

Former hostage Yarden Bibas, whose wife and two young sons were killed in captivity in Gaza, posts a plea for forgiveness to his family on social media.

“Shiri, Ariel and Kfir. Sorry. Sorry that you are up there and I am here,” he writes. “I love you more than anything in the world. Always. Forever.”

Bibas was released last year as part of the second ceasefire deal with Hamas. The bodies of Shiri, Ariel (4), and Kfir (1), were also returned under the same framework. An Israeli autopsy determined that they had been murdered by their Hamas guards.

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