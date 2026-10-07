IDF says it killed 2 Hamas operatives accused of plotting attacks from Gaza hospital

Two Hamas operatives were killed overnight in an Israeli strike after troops spotted them leaving Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF says.

According to the military, one of the operatives planted explosive devices brought from inside the hospital near the Yellow Line to target troops. The pair were struck shortly after being identified, the IDF says.

The military identifies one of those killed as Muhammad Tammous, a sniper in Hamas’s military wing who also worked for Gaza’s Hamas-run civil defense agency.

The IDF says the two had recently “advanced terrorist plots from inside the hospital and worked to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities,” reiterating its accusations that the terror group exploits hospitals and other medical facilities for terror activity.

חמאס ממשיך לנצל בתי חולים לפעילות טרור: צה"ל חיסל מחבל שהטמין מטענים שהובאו מבית החולים 'כמאל עדואן' בתקיפה חוסל מחבל נוסף מהזרוע הצבאית של חמאס שהוצג לעולם כעובד הגנה אזרחית כוחות צה״ל זיהו במהלך הלילה שני מחבלים מארגון הטרור חמאס שיצאו מבית החולים 'כמאל עדואן' בצפון רצועת… pic.twitter.com/PnRUzDovRd — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 7, 2026