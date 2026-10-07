Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Groups demand boycott of Andrea Bocelli’s Jordan concert over his Israel support

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 11:24 pm
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Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs in front of Pope Leo XIV during a concert in Borgo Laudato Si, a 55-hectare educational and environmental center, at Castel Gandolfo on July 29, 2026. (Isabella BONOTTO/AFP)
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs in front of Pope Leo XIV during a concert in Borgo Laudato Si, a 55-hectare educational and environmental center, at Castel Gandolfo on July 29, 2026. (Isabella BONOTTO/AFP)

Pro-Palestinian groups call for a boycott of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s concert next month in the ancient Jordanian city of Petra over his public support of Israel.

Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, performed in 2022 at a stadium in Tel Aviv before an audience that included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the tenor ignoring pro-Palestinian activists’ longstanding calls for a boycott of Israel.

Bocelli, 68, also sang in Los Angeles at a fundraiser for a group supporting the IDF in 2010. In recent years, Bocelli has also been a rare internationally known musician to perform for US President Donald Trump. In 2023, he sent a letter to free hostage Yaffa Adar.

“We call on you to boycott Andrea Bocelli’s concert because of his long-standing public support for the Israeli enemy… Do not buy tickets! Demand… the cancellation of the concert,” says the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement in Jordan, one of the joint signatories.

“It is unacceptable for Petra — one of the most iconic sites in Jordan and the Arab world — to become a platform for someone who has raised funds for the occupation army,” BDS Jordan adds.

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