Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Israel marks 3 years since October 7 attack, with commemorations starting at 6:29 a.m.

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IDF soldiers at the emerging memorial for those killed at the Nova rave on October 7, 2023 (Avishag Shaar-Yashuv)
IDF soldiers at the emerging memorial for those killed at the Nova rave on October 7, 2023 (Avishag Shaar-Yashuv)

Israelis begin to gather nationwide to mark three years since Hamas-led terrorists invaded the country on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 in the deadliest single day in Israel’s history.

Ceremonies commemorating the onslaught will begin at 6:29 a.m., the time when the attack began. At that hour, survivors and bereaved families will come together at Kibbutz Re’im, the site of the Nova music festival, where terrorists massacred 378 people and took 44 hostages to Gaza.

Ceremonies and memorial events will take place throughout the day in cities and towns across the country. Some municipalities will fly flags at half-staff.

At noon, the October Council, a group of the onslaught’s survivors and bereaved families, will hold a minute of silence nationwide.

The main ceremony organized by survivors and bereaved families will be held at 9:15 p.m. at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park, staged by the Kumu (“Rise Up”) organization.

Official state ceremonies commemorating the attack took place on Monday, the Hebrew memorial date established by the government.

Jewish communities worldwide will also hold memorial events.

Anti-Israel groups abroad have planned protests and rallies for today.

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