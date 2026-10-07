Repatriation flights from Dubai canceled after UAE landing permit revoked for Israeli carriers

Repatriation flights operated by Israeli carriers to bring citizens back safely from Dubai to Tel Aviv have been canceled after theie UAE landing permit was revoked.

“Arkia has engaged with all relevant parties to regain authorization and operate the flights,” the airline says in a statement. “Unfortunately, these efforts have so far been unsuccessful, and we are therefore forced to cancel the flights.”

Arkia says passengers will receive a full refund for their tickets. Additionally, passengers who independently reach a destination from which Arkia operates flights to Israel will receive a 10% discount on the purchase of a ticket to Israel.

El Al and Israir have also canceled their planned flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv through tomorrow. Israel expected the effort of repatriation flights operated by Israeli carriers to conclude tomorrow.

The first flights from Dubai operated by Israeli airlines landed at Ben Gurion Airport late on Friday following last week’s attempted terror attack on a flydubai flight en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. At least 7,415 passengers have returned to Israel from Dubai on special flights operated by Israeli airlines and via Abu Dhabi on commercial flights by Etihad Airways, the Transportation Ministry said yesterday.