UNIFIL says post in south Lebanon targeted by gunfire

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon says one of its posts was targeted today near the border with Israel by small-arms fire, but there were no casualties.

“This morning, several rounds of small arms fire impacted a UNIFIL position near Kfar Shouba along the Blue Line in Sector East,” the UN force says in a statement, referring to the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon.

The blue helmets describe the shooting as “unacceptable.”

“Such deliberate attacks gravely endanger the lives of peacekeepers,” it says, adding that it is investigating the incident.

UNIFIL does not say who it suspects of targeting the post. The IDF does not issue any immediate comment on the claim.