Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Putin tells Tehran he is ready to help mediate Middle East war

By AFP Today, 7:49 pm
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pose for a photo during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on September 1, 2026. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pose for a photo during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on September 1, 2026. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call that Moscow is ready to help efforts to mediate the Middle East war, Iranian state media reports, with the monthslong conflict locked in a stalemate.

Russia and Iran — two of the most sanctioned countries in the world — have significantly deepened their military and trade ties during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, becoming increasingly reliant on each other.

The Russian leader and Pezeshkian in their call spoke of the “positive and expanding trajectory of relations” between the two allies, stressing the need to further deepen ties, state news agency IRNA reports.

On the war, Putin “referred to efforts by some countries to mediate and help reduce tensions, saying that Russia supports” them, the agency adds.

Putin says that Iran “can be assured that Moscow is also ready to play a role and provide assistance in this regard,” according to IRNA.

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