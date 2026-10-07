Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

UN agency: More than 200,000 people displaced by recent Yemen fighting

By AFP Today, 3:51 pm
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A displaced Yemeni boy carries water containers at Al-Firdaws camp in Ras Imran, on the western outskirts of Aden, Yemen, September 29, 2026. (AP/Abdulnasser Alseddik)
A displaced Yemeni boy carries water containers at Al-Firdaws camp in Ras Imran, on the western outskirts of Aden, Yemen, September 29, 2026. (AP/Abdulnasser Alseddik)

More than 200,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since fighting resumed between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government, says a UN agency.

“A total of 201,217 people have been forced from their homes in Yemen since fighting started,” says the International Organization for Migration. Nearly all of them, 197,755, have been displaced since early September, it adds.

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