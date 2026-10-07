Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
1 man said killed in Israeli drone strike on southern Gaza
An Israeli drone strike killed one older man and wounded seven people in southern Gaza today, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave.
Dr. Mohamed Saqr, a manager at Nasser Hospital, tells The Associated Press that one of the injured is in critical condition.
The IDF has no immediate comment.
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