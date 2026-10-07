Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

1 man said killed in Israeli drone strike on southern Gaza

By AP Today, 4:07 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

An Israeli drone strike killed one older man and wounded seven people in southern Gaza today, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave.

Dr. Mohamed Saqr, a manager at Nasser Hospital, tells The Associated Press that one of the injured is in critical condition.

The IDF has no immediate comment.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.