Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

IDF on death of Palestinian in the West Bank: Soldier fired at man running toward him with suspicious object

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:49 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The IDF responds to reports that a Palestinian man was shot dead near the village of Burqa in the northern West Bank, saying the incident occurred during a confrontation between Palestinians and Israelis.

According to the IDF, troops were dispatched to the area following a report of stones being thrown at an Israeli civilian, who was injured.

“A confrontation subsequently developed, involving a gathering of dozens of Palestinians and Israeli civilians. During the confrontation and the evacuation of the injured Israeli civilian for medical treatment, a security officer and another Israeli civilian opened fire at the scene. A commander operating in the area identified a terrorist running toward him while carrying a suspicious object and neutralized him,” the IDF says.

Palestinian media report that the slain man, 44-year-old Ali al-Bazari, was an officer in the Palestinian Authority’s National Security Forces.

The military adds that several Palestinians were detained on suspicion of throwing stones.

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