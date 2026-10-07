Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

British Airways planning to resume flights to Tel Aviv on October 25

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 6:29 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

A British Airways flight departs Ben Gurion Airport, February 25, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)
A British Airways flight departs Ben Gurion Airport, February 25, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

British Airways plans to resume flight services to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on October 25, when it will begin operating a reduced schedule.

The UK carrier will operate one daily flight on the London-Tel Aviv route down from its previous double-daily service.

British Airways has repeatedly pushed back the resumption of the Tel Aviv route since March following the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran.

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