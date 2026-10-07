Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Report: Hezbollah seeking to reestablish presence in southern Lebanon pilot zones

By Stav Levaton Today, 10:32 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Residents inspect the damage after an overnight airstrike by the Israeli military that targeted Hezbollah in the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun on September 5, 2026. (ammar ammar/AFP)
Residents inspect the damage after an overnight airstrike by the Israeli military that targeted Hezbollah in the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun on September 5, 2026. (ammar ammar/AFP)

Hezbollah is carrying out limited activity in southern Lebanon’s three pilot zones after the IDF withdrew and allowed the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to deploy there, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Israeli troops began withdrawing from the pilot zones in July under a US-brokered plan, which envisioned Lebanese army troops confiscating weapons from Hezbollah in parts of southern Lebanon and phased withdrawals of Israeli troops, who are eventually meant to leave Lebanon.

Hezbollah, which was forced north of the Litani River, is now reportedly seeking to reestablish its presence in the towns of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, Froun and Srifa, using local actors and gathering intelligence.

A Lebanese political figure opposed to Hezbollah tells Kan that the government is failing to do its job, adding that disarming the group is at least as critical as Israel’s withdrawal.

“If Hezbollah enters every place Israel leaves, that is also a critical point,” he says.

The IDF does not immediately comment on the report.

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