Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Einav Zangauker: Government ‘trying to make us forget what happened on October 7’

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Einav Zanguaker at a press conference in Tel Aviv on January 17, 2024 (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Einav Zanguaker at a press conference in Tel Aviv on January 17, 2024 (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Einav Zangauker, who became a protest leader when her son Matan was taken hostage to Gaza, assails the government for not taking responsibility for October 7 and for refusing to establish an independent commission of inquiry into the failings.

“They’re trying to make us forget what happened on October 7,” she tells Army Radio.

“We won’t forget, we will demand the truth because that is our legacy. In their memory and for their sake,” she says.

“The fear is engraved in my heart, the tears that don’t stop, the heart that hurts and bleeds until this very moment and is shattered into pieces,” she says.

Matan Zangauker, who was released last year, was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his girlfriend, Ilana Gritzewsky, who was freed in November 2023.

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