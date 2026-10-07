Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Adviser to IRGC says ‘illegal routes’ in Strait of Hormuz to soon be blocked
Transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz deemed illegal by Iran will soon be closed, an adviser to the Revolutionary Guards’ Commander tells semi-official Fars news agency.
Mohammadreza Naqdi says these few routes had been created by blasting and damaging some of the rocky passages in the strategic waterway and were used by small boats smuggling oil, challenging the dominant narrative that Gulf oil flows through the strait are regaining prewar levels.
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