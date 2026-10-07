Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
October 7 memorial ceremony begins at site of Nova music festival
Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center
The memorial ceremony for those killed at the Nova and Psyduck raves on October 7, 2023, begins with a moment of silence at 6:29 p.m., echoing the start of the 6:29 a.m. Hamas attack.
Former hostage Elkhana Bohbot recites the prayer for the bereaved in front of the field of memorials for those killed at the Nova rave.
He is followed by a bereaved father who recites the Mourner’s Kaddish.
After the two light a memorial candle, Nova survivor Yuval Raphael — who represented Israel at the Eurovision — sings.
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