October 7 memorial ceremony begins at site of Nova music festival

The memorial ceremony for those killed at the Nova and Psyduck raves on October 7, 2023, begins with a moment of silence at 6:29 p.m., echoing the start of the 6:29 a.m. Hamas attack.

Former hostage Elkhana Bohbot recites the prayer for the bereaved in front of the field of memorials for those killed at the Nova rave.

He is followed by a bereaved father who recites the Mourner’s Kaddish.

After the two light a memorial candle, Nova survivor Yuval Raphael — who represented Israel at the Eurovision — sings.