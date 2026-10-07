Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

October 7 memorial ceremony begins at site of Nova music festival

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 6:47 pm
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Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

A woman stands at the memorial to the victims of the 2023 Hamas attacks at the Nova festival site in Re'im, southern Israel, on October 7, 2026. (JOHN WESSELS/AFP)
A woman stands at the memorial to the victims of the 2023 Hamas attacks at the Nova festival site in Re'im, southern Israel, on October 7, 2026. (JOHN WESSELS/AFP)

The memorial ceremony for those killed at the Nova and Psyduck raves on October 7, 2023, begins with a moment of silence at 6:29 p.m., echoing the start of the 6:29 a.m. Hamas attack.

Former hostage Elkhana Bohbot recites the prayer for the bereaved in front of the field of memorials for those killed at the Nova rave.

He is followed by a bereaved father who recites the Mourner’s Kaddish.

After the two light a memorial candle, Nova survivor Yuval Raphael — who represented Israel at the Eurovision — sings.

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