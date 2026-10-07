Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

On October 7, anti-Israel activists protest outside umbrella organization representing British Jews

Today, 2:27 pm
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Videos on social media show an anti-Israel protest outside the headquarters of the umbrella organization of British Jewish organizations.

The protest outside the headquarters of the Board of Deputies of British Jews is held on October 7, the three-year anniversary of the Hamas-led onslaught.

Videos show protesters using a megaphone as they wave Palestinian, Irish and Iranian flags.

Activists hold signs claiming the Board of Deputies, which represents Anglo-Jewry, is a “shield for Israel’s crimes” and a “mouthpiece for Israel.”

The protest comes ahead of a larger gathering of anti-Israel activists in central London.

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