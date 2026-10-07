Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

IDF targets suspects accused of backing October 7 attack in West Bank raids

By Stav Levaton Today, 11:43 am
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Israeli forces launched several brigade-level operations across the West Bank overnight, arresting and questioning dozens of wanted suspects accused of involvement in terrorism and incitement, including expressing support for Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, the IDF says.

The operations come as Israel marks three years since Hamas invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that troops raided the village of Beit Duqqu, north of Jerusalem, and the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiyah.

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