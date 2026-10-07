Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Trump says he spoke with Netanyahu, ‘other side’ is paying ‘very big price’ for Oct. 7

By Nava Freiberg Today, 10:00 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, October 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, October 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US President Donald Trump tells reporters he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 massacre, offering his well wishes to the premier and saying those responsible for the attack are “paying a very big price.”

“I spoke with Bibi Netanyahu, and I wished him well, and I wished the people of Israel well. That was a horrible day, a horrible tragedy – horrible,” Trump tells reporters, using the premier’s nickname.

“And the other side is paying a very big price for what they did on October 7, believe me,” he adds, apparently referring to the subsequent war against Hamas in Gaza.

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