Trump says he spoke with Netanyahu, ‘other side’ is paying ‘very big price’ for Oct. 7

US President Donald Trump tells reporters he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 massacre, offering his well wishes to the premier and saying those responsible for the attack are “paying a very big price.”

“I spoke with Bibi Netanyahu, and I wished him well, and I wished the people of Israel well. That was a horrible day, a horrible tragedy – horrible,” Trump tells reporters, using the premier’s nickname.

“And the other side is paying a very big price for what they did on October 7, believe me,” he adds, apparently referring to the subsequent war against Hamas in Gaza.

.@POTUS on the anniversary of October 7, 2023: "I spoke with Bibi Netanyahu and I wished him well and I wished the people of Israel well. That was a horrible day, a horrible tragedy — and the other side is paying a very big price for what they did on October 7th, believe me." pic.twitter.com/USOFVomfRq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026